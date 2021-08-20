Memorial University is re-introducing a mask mandate for all indoor spaces on campus effective Monday, and will require all students, faculty and staff.

The university announced the following policies on Friday.

COVID-19 vaccines are required for all students, faculty and staff. As of Aug. 23, masks will be required on all Memorial campuses in all indoor spaces.

More information related to the details of these measures will be shared as soon as possible. This includes the deadline for first and second vaccination doses and the process for exceptions based on medical, religious or cultural reasons for those that are unable or unwilling. More information will also be shared soon on the process by which Memorial will be requesting vaccination information.

Details on how to get a vaccination, on and off campus, are available online. The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre and the School of Pharmacy Medication Therapy Services Clinic can also address concerns or questions that individuals may have about vaccinations.

Non-medical masks will be mandatory beginning on Aug. 23 for faculty, staff, students and visitors. These must be worn in public spaces and common areas or any time a two-metre physical distance cannot be maintained. This applies in classrooms and laboratories, while at university facilities or while conducting Memorial business off-campus. Masks are not required in student residence rooms, offices or cubicles, or while seated to eat or drink. Instructors able to maintain two-metre physical distancing will be able to teach with a mask off.

Exceptions to the mask requirement may be made for medical, trauma-based, religious and cultural grounds. In some courses or programs, where specific learning outcomes would be inhibited by a mask, there may be exceptions based on an approved health and safety plan. More information is forthcoming about the process for exceptions.

Work is ongoing to develop guidelines and resources to help students, faculty and staff navigate this changing environment. Please continue to refer to Memorial’s COVID-19 website for up-to-date information.