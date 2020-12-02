Memorial University will delay the start date the winter semester formost programs at the St. John’s campus, Grenfell Campus and Marine Institute until Monday, Jan. 11.
The specific dates do not apply to Marine Institute diploma of technology and technical certificate students, as the academic calendar dates differ for these programs. Separate communications for those students will be sent directly from the Marine Institute.
Due to unique program delivery constraints, exceptions to the start date have been approved for the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Nursing and the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science; classes delivered in these academic units will resume on the previously scheduled semester start date of Wednesday, Jan. 6.
- The last day of classes for the winter 2021, scheduled for April 9, will remain unchanged.
- Friday, April 2, which would have been missed due to Good Friday, will be rescheduled to Saturday, March 27. However, classes scheduled on this day will not be mandatory for students and no form of evaluation will occur on this rescheduled day.
- All academic and financial add and drop deadlines for both undergraduate and graduate students will be shifted later by five calendar days to accommodate the delay to the start of the semester. The new dates will be applicable to all students with the exception of students in Medicine.
- The dates for the winter 2021 semester break will remain as scheduled. The break will run from Feb. 22-26, 2021.
- The four-day study break between the last day of classes and the beginning of the final exam period, as well as the dates for the final exam period, will remain as scheduled.
