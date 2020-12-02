Memorial University will delay the start date the winter semester formost programs at the St. John’s campus, Grenfell Campus and Marine Institute until Monday, Jan. 11.

The specific dates do not apply to Marine Institute diploma of technology and technical certificate students, as the academic calendar dates differ for these programs. Separate communications for those students will be sent directly from the Marine Institute.

Due to unique program delivery constraints, exceptions to the start date have been approved for the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Nursing and the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science; classes delivered in these academic units will resume on the previously scheduled semester start date of Wednesday, Jan. 6.