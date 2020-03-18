Memorial University has cancelled all final exams taking place both online and on campus in April.

Instructors have been presented with a number of options as alternatives to an on-campus final exam in April. That could include a different method for conducting the final exam or the postponement of the on-campus final exam to a later date.

The university says each of these options will give students the choice between accepting a PAS/FAL grade or obtaining a numerical grade.

Students should note that a grade of PAS or FAL has no implications on their academic averages.

The update does not apply to exams for undergraduate students in the Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Nursing, Centre for Nursing Studies or the Western Regional School of Nursing.

The update also does not apply to exams for certificate, diploma, undergraduate or graduate students at the Fisheries and Marine Institute.