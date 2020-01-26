With recovery from an unprecedented blizzard in Eastern Newfoundland progressing, classes and other normal activity is set to resume on Memorial’s St. John’s campuses, including the Marine Institute and Signal Hill Campus.

The Jan. 17 record-setting snowfall combined with hurricane-force winds plunged the region into an extended state of emergency (SOE) which was lifted in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 25.

While the cleanup will continue throughout the week, university officials are confident normal activity can safely resume.

“Given the extent of the cleanup required, our campuses are in good shape at this point and we are comfortable that activities can safely resume now that the state of emergency is lifted,” said Gary Kachanoski, president and vice-chancellor. “We are able to do this due to the dedication of our employees from across many areas of the university who played a role in the coordination and clean-up activities.

“I want to extend my sincere thank you to all of the employees, as well as the students on campus who lent a hand, for your hard work and continued support during and after this unprecedented weather event.”