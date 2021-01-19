Memorial University has resumed its plans to have all staff return to campus on Monday, Feb. 1.

When the original return to campus plan was announced in November, it included a gradual approach with the intention of further expansion in 2021. The short spike in cases in November did not continue and has since decreased. Based on the original timeline for further on-campus expansion in winter 2021, Memorial is implementing a full return to campus in February.

This expanded on-campus arrangement applies to all staff.

There are limited exceptions based on density requirements, medical accommodations, work from home pilot programs and business continuity planning for essential functions and services.

Faculty have had access to their offices since early in the summer and their terms of employment do not specify their hours or location of work.

Memorial’s COVID-19 website has been updated with detailed FAQs to answer common questions that staff may have. Please review this information and discuss any questions or concerns with your supervisor.