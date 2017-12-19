A memorial service was held Tuesday to celebrate and honour the life of John Hickey, the mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay and former provincial cabinet minister who died last week.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.