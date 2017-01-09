Meghan Dunphy gives emotional testimony at inquiry into father’s death

It was an emotional day at the Barry Inquiry as the daughter of Don Dunphy took the stand.

Meghan Dunphy was the first witness to testify at the inquiry into the shooting death of her father, Don, who was shot in his Mitchell’s Brook home by RNC Cst. Joe Smyth in 2015.

Meghan Dunphy began to cry when testifying about her father. “My whole life growing up, it was just me and my dad,” she said.

She said there was nothing out of the ordinary with Don Dunphy the morning before he died.

At the time, Cst. Smyth was assigned to provide security to then-premier Paul Davis. He was investigating a posting Dunphy had made on Twitter. Smyth told the RCMP that he fired four times after Don Dunphy pointed a rifle at him.

The rifle was entered into evidence at the inquiry on Monday. NTV’s Michael Connors is covering the inquiry and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.