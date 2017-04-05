Meghan Dunphy suing RNC, government and Cst. Joe Smyth

Meghan Dunphy is suing the RNC, the provincial government and the officer who shot and killed her father two years ago.

The statement of claim was filed just before the two year deadline. Meghan Dunphy is looking for special damages, such as funeral costs and general damages that the court deems just.

There is no dollar amount on what she is seeking. The claim says that Joe Smyth caused the wrongful death of Donald Dunphy, and has caused her the loss of her father’s support, guidance and companionship.

Donald Dunphy was shot and killed in his Mitchell’s Brook home on Easter Sunday 2015 by Joe Smyth, a member of the Premier’s Security Detail. An inquiry into the incident has recently concluded. The results of that inquiry have not yet been submitted to government.