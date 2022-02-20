Firefighters were called to a vacant home on Paton Street in the west end of St. John’s around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

A passing motorist called 911 after noticing flames and seeing several young people fleeing the building. More 911 calls followed as neighbours reported a home on fire on the street.

The fire is believed to have originated in the basement, where a doctor’s medical records were stored in the basement. Those records were either damaged or destroyed.

It’s not the first time firefighters were called to this home. Last September they were called to a similar report at the same location. It appears as though repairs from that fire are only now underway.

No injuries were reported, and police are looking to identify those responsible.