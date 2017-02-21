Meals on Wheels pilot project launched

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor and Central Health launched a Meals On Wheels Pilot project this week.

Mayor Barry Manuel says the hope is this project will become a permanent one and fits perfectly with their age-friendly objectives.

Not only do the clients receive hot, fresh meals, Mayor Manuel says the interaction is also important for their clients during the long winter months, when people don’t get out as much.

Central Health will be providing the meals, but it’s going to take volunteers to ensure its success.