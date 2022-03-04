Fuel prices surged overnight as global markets are affected by the war in Ukraine.

The PUB’s changes to maximum fuel prices are as follows:

all types of gasoline motor fuel will increase by up to 14.4 cents per litre (cpl);

diesel motor fuel will increase by up to 24.8 cpl;

furnace oil heating fuel will increase by 20.19 cpl;

stove oil heating fuel on the Island will increase by 23.26 cpl

stove oil heating fuel in Labrador will increase by 20.98 cpl; and,

propane heating fuel will see no change.

These maximum prices reflect the change in the average benchmark price of the products over the current pricing period. As an example, the average benchmark price for gasoline, as tracked on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and converted to Canadian dollars, increased over the period by 12.48 cpl, resulting in an increase of up to 14.4 cpl, accounting for taxation and rounding.