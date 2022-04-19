The PUB said in a news release that since the last adjustment, there has been a significant upward shift in the benchmarks used by the board to set maximum prices of regulated petroleum products. Effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, the board set maximum prices for gasoline motor fuel in all areas of the province, except where maximum price adjustments have been suspended, and for stove oil heating fuel on the Island. The changes to maximum fuel prices are as follows:

all types of gasoline motor fuel will increase by up to 10.5 cents per litre (“cpl”);

stove oil heating fuel on the Island will increase by 16.94 cpl.

These maximum prices reflect the change in the average benchmark price of the products over the current pricing period. As an example, the average benchmark price for gasoline, as tracked on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and converted to Canadian dollars, increased over the period by 9.12 cpl, resulting in an increase of up to 10.5 cpl, accounting for taxation and rounding.

While the board’s next price change is scheduled for Thursday, April 21, the PUB continues to monitor the daily benchmark prices for motor fuels and heating fuels using the prescribed sources set out in the Petroleum Products Regulations and will adjust maximum prices outside the scheduled adjustment if circumstances warrant.