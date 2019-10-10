An off duty firefighter on his way to the airport noticed smoke and call it in. Firefighters from the Mt. Pearl fire station across the street were on the scene within a minute. They encountered heavy smoke and fire, forcing their way inside they were able to knock down the flames. However the nature of the building, basically a big box, created some difficulties in putting down all the fire, but thanks to technology like thermal imaging cameras and piercings nozzles the job was made easier. The building substance significant damage and will be closed for sometime.

