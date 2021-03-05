Registered sex offender Matthew Twyne has plead guilty to breaching probation after he was arrested days before Christmas in an area where he was prohibited from being.

in December, 34-year-old Twyne, a habitual sex offender who continues to offend, was arrested after being seen lurking around an athletic facility in the centre of St. John’s. At the time he had been out of jail for just over a day, having been sentenced in October for similar offences. Twyne has over 100 convictions on his record, including seven for committing indecent acts in public. Among those offences was a 2019 incident in which he exposed himself to two women walking on the long pond trail. That happened just three days after being released from jail upon completing a federal sentence for exposing himself to children at a St.John’s dance school. He has been on strict conditions that bar him from being near any place young people may be expected to be. He has been in custody since his arrest in December. A date for sentencing will be set on Monday.