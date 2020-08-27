Firefighters were called to the former Costco building on Stavanger Drive shortly after 7:00pm Wednesday night, where two massive 2,000 gallon propane tanks were on fire.

8,000 litres of propane posed a real threat of exploding, neighboring businesses were evacuated and Aberdeen Avenue was shut down.

For over an hour firefighters used water to cool the tanks, and firefighting foam to try and bring the blaze under control, with little success. Officials from Superior Propane were called in, they identified the value that need to be closed to shut down the gas.

Firefighters created a curtain of water to approach the values and shut them down, but that didn’t put out the fire. The fire was in an evaporate unit, and they had to wait until the gas store in that unit burnt off.

While the building is not currently in use, propane is still needed to heat the building. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.