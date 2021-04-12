Western Health says appointments for the broad community testing in the Corner Brook and Meadows clinics are now fully booked for April 12-14.
The broader testing is part of a public health investigation to get a snapshot of possible transmission within the community. Western Health continues to assess the current situation and will expand testing if deemed necessary. Anyone who is deemed to be a close contact of a positive case will be contacted by public health to arrange a COVID-19 test.
Public Health is no longer advising individuals without symptoms to book an appointment for testing as requested on April 11. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please complete a self-assessment online or call 811.
Everyone is reminded to follow public health measures including wearing masks, staying home when sick, practicing good hand hygiene, staying home as much as possible unless necessary for work and other essential activities, and following provincial public health requirements and recommendations.