Mass shooting at Quebec Mosque considered “act of terrorism”

Quebec Police say six people are dead and eight were wounded after shots were fired inside a mosque on Sunday night. The incident took place inside the Islamic Cultural Center where about 40 people were gathered for evening prayers. Around 8 pm two gunmen entered the building and opened fire. At the time of the attack men were on the ground floor while women and children were on an upper level. Some of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition. Quebec City police say the mass shooting should be treated as an act of terrorism. A late night news conference said that two people have been arrested, but further information on the suspects has not been released.