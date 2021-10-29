The province introduced enhanced public health measures at schools on Friday. Effective Monday, November 1, 2021, the changes are:
- An extension of the Special Measures Order for masking to include students in kindergarten to grade 3 and staff in regulated child care centres. This means that masks will be required at all times indoors, including when children are seated in their classrooms.
- Cohorting will once again be required indoors, and to the greatest extent possible outdoors, for regulated child care centres and grades K-6 in schools. Limiting the interaction between classes will reduce the spread of COVID-19, in the event it makes its way into a school or daycare.
We are not recommending any changes for grades 7 and above, as a good proportion of that population is fully vaccinated and there is no indication of increased COVID-19 spread in those grades through school activities at this time.
Public health strives to have schools open for in-person learning to the greatest extent possible, for the health and well-being of children.
Additional information related to COVID-19 can be found at https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/.