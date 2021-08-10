Newfoundland and Labrador lifted its mask mandate at 12:01 a.m Turesday. Masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor public places, but they are still strongly recommended.
Here is an ongoing list of places where masks are required:
- Atlantic Nail Supply
- Avalon Dental
- Avalon Karate Club
- Bay Robert’s Dental
- Canada Post
- CBS Animal Hospital
- Chatters Salon & Spa
- Cowan Heights Dental
- Dream Nails (Kenmount rd)
- Dr. Trudy Metcalfe’s office
- Eastern Health Facilities
- Easter Seals
- Fiberlilly
- First Street Dental (Mount Pearl)
- Fogtown Barber
- Gander International Airport
- Hallmark
- Hair Factory
- Kinetic Chiropractic and Health Clinic
- Labrador-Grenfell Health Facilities
- Goldie Beauty Bar
- Headroom Salon
- Healthquest
- Major’s Path Dentistry
- Metrobus
- Monarchy Salon
- Monestery Spa
- Orthodontic Associates
- Paradise Animal Hospital
- Pinpoint Ink
- Provincial Court
- Regatta Dental
- Seahorse Salon
- SPCA Thrift Stores
- Stavanger Dental
- St. John’s Farmer’s Market
- St. John’s International Airport
- Studio Beauty Bar
- Supreme Court
- The Landells Clinic
- The Signature Salon
- Therapeutic Services Ltd and Physiotherapy
- Town of Conception Bay South Facilities
- Troublebound Tattoo Studio
- Uptown Hair Design and Salon
- Winterholme Wellness Center and Spa
No masks required, (but many are encouraging you to wear one):
- Avalon Mall (some stores may require)
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belbins
- Beltone Hearing
- Best Buy
- Booster Juice (Mount Pearl, Torbay rd)
- Bubba’s Tubs & Pools
- Buck or Two Plus (Carbonear)
- Canadian Tire
- Colemans
- College of the North Atlantic
- Costco
- Dominion
- Ethereal Boutique
- Good life
- Kenmount Road Animal Hospital
- Lester’s Farm Market
- Marie’s mini-mart
- Marsh Motorsports (Grand Falls-Windsor)
- Memorial University (health clinics require masks)
- Michaels
- McDonalds
- Newfound Sushi (Corner Brook)
- NLC Stores
- Polished Studio
- Posie Row
- Second Cup
- Shoe Company (Mount Pearl)
- Shoppers
- Silver Scissors (Corner Brook)
- Sobeys
- Subway
- Supplement King
- Starbucks
- Tim Hortons
- The Jag Hotel
- Top Notch Barbershop
- Total Body Fitness (Gander)
- Urban Market 1919
- Village Mall (some stores may require masks)
- Walmart
*These lists are for customers, for employees the mask policy may be different.
