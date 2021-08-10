Newfoundland and Labrador lifted its mask mandate at 12:01 a.m Turesday. Masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor public places, but they are still strongly recommended.

Here is an ongoing list of places where masks are required:

Atlantic Nail Supply

Avalon Dental

Avalon Karate Club

Bay Robert’s Dental

Canada Post

CBS Animal Hospital

Chatters Salon & Spa

Cowan Heights Dental

Dream Nails (Kenmount rd)

Dr. Trudy Metcalfe’s office

Eastern Health Facilities

Easter Seals

Fiberlilly

First Street Dental (Mount Pearl)

Fogtown Barber

Gander International Airport

Hallmark

Hair Factory

Kinetic Chiropractic and Health Clinic

Labrador-Grenfell Health Facilities

Goldie Beauty Bar

Headroom Salon

Healthquest

Major’s Path Dentistry

Metrobus

Monarchy Salon

Monestery Spa

Orthodontic Associates

Paradise Animal Hospital

Pinpoint Ink

Provincial Court

Regatta Dental

Seahorse Salon

SPCA Thrift Stores

Stavanger Dental

St. John’s Farmer’s Market

St. John’s International Airport

Studio Beauty Bar

Supreme Court

The Landells Clinic

The Signature Salon

Therapeutic Services Ltd and Physiotherapy

Town of Conception Bay South Facilities

Troublebound Tattoo Studio

Uptown Hair Design and Salon

Winterholme Wellness Center and Spa

No masks required, (but many are encouraging you to wear one):

Avalon Mall (some stores may require)

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belbins

Beltone Hearing

Best Buy

Booster Juice (Mount Pearl, Torbay rd)

Bubba’s Tubs & Pools

Buck or Two Plus (Carbonear)

Canadian Tire

Colemans

College of the North Atlantic

Costco

Dominion

Ethereal Boutique

Good life

Kenmount Road Animal Hospital

Lester’s Farm Market

Marie’s mini-mart

Marsh Motorsports (Grand Falls-Windsor)

Memorial University (health clinics require masks)

Michaels

McDonalds

Newfound Sushi (Corner Brook)

NLC Stores

Polished Studio

Posie Row

Second Cup

Shoe Company (Mount Pearl)

Shoppers

Silver Scissors (Corner Brook)

Sobeys

Subway

Supplement King

Starbucks

Tim Hortons

The Jag Hotel

Top Notch Barbershop

Total Body Fitness (Gander)

Urban Market 1919

Village Mall (some stores may require masks)

Walmart

*These lists are for customers, for employees the mask policy may be different.