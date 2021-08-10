SHARE

Newfoundland and Labrador lifted its mask mandate at 12:01 a.m Turesday. Masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor public places, but they are still strongly recommended.

Here is an ongoing list of places where masks are required:

  • Atlantic Nail Supply
  • Avalon Dental
  • Avalon Karate Club
  • Bay Robert’s Dental
  • Canada Post
  • CBS Animal Hospital
  • Chatters Salon & Spa
  • Cowan Heights Dental
  • Dream Nails (Kenmount rd)
  • Dr. Trudy Metcalfe’s office
  • Eastern Health Facilities
  • Easter Seals
  • Fiberlilly
  • First Street Dental (Mount Pearl)
  • Fogtown Barber
  • Gander International Airport
  • Hallmark
  • Hair Factory
  • Kinetic Chiropractic and Health Clinic
  • Labrador-Grenfell Health Facilities
  • Goldie Beauty Bar
  • Headroom Salon
  • Healthquest
  • Major’s Path Dentistry
  • Metrobus
  • Monarchy Salon
  • Monestery Spa
  • Orthodontic Associates
  • Paradise Animal Hospital
  • Pinpoint Ink
  • Provincial Court
  • Regatta Dental
  • Seahorse Salon
  • SPCA Thrift Stores
  • Stavanger Dental
  • St. John’s Farmer’s Market
  • St. John’s International Airport
  • Studio Beauty Bar
  • Supreme Court
  • The Landells Clinic
  • The Signature Salon
  • Therapeutic Services Ltd and Physiotherapy
  • Town of Conception Bay South Facilities
  • Troublebound Tattoo Studio
  • Uptown Hair Design and Salon
  • Winterholme Wellness Center and Spa

 

No masks required, (but many are encouraging you to wear one):

  • Avalon Mall (some stores may require)
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Belbins
  • Beltone Hearing
  • Best Buy
  • Booster Juice (Mount Pearl, Torbay rd)
  • Bubba’s Tubs & Pools
  • Buck or Two Plus (Carbonear)
  • Canadian Tire
  • Colemans
  • College of the North Atlantic
  • Costco
  • Dominion
  • Ethereal Boutique
  • Good life
  • Kenmount Road Animal Hospital
  • Lester’s Farm Market
  • Marie’s mini-mart
  • Marsh Motorsports (Grand Falls-Windsor)
  • Memorial University (health clinics require masks)
  • Michaels
  • McDonalds
  • Newfound Sushi (Corner Brook)
  • NLC Stores
  • Polished Studio
  • Posie Row
  • Second Cup
  • Shoe Company (Mount Pearl)
  • Shoppers
  • Silver Scissors (Corner Brook)
  • Sobeys
  • Subway
  • Supplement King
  • Starbucks
  • Tim Hortons
  • The Jag Hotel
  • Top Notch Barbershop
  • Total Body Fitness (Gander)
  • Urban Market 1919
  • Village Mall (some stores may require masks)
  • Walmart
*These lists are for customers, for employees the mask policy may be different.

