Marystown-native Kaetlyn Osmond won a silver medal at the world figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, on Friday.

She was one of two Canadians to reach the podium in women’s singles. Osmond scored a 218.13, while Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., took bronze with 213.52 points.

It’s the first time Canada has won two medals in the event. Osmond won a silver medal in the team figure skating event at 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.