An 18-year-old Marystown woman faces a charge of public mischief stemming from a report she made of being sexually assaulted.

On March 16, Burin Peninsula RCMP received information from the woman that she was sexually assaulted the previous night by a 32-year-old man from the Burin Peninsula.

During the course of the investigation, police obtained evidence indicating the sexual assault did not occur. The woman now faces a charge of public mischief for providing police with false information.

Burin Peninsula RCMP remind the public it’s a criminal offence to report false information of a crime or information that intends to mislead police. The RCMP say they continue to fulfill their mandate to protect public safety, enforce the law and ensure the delivery of priority policing services in Newfoundland and Labrador.