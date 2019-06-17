Grieg Sea Farms was the target of a protest Monday morning. Residents from Marystown are seeking answers about the hiring practices at the Marystown Aquaculture Salmon Hatchery. NTV’s Ross Tilley reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.