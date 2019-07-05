The Marystown Recreation Complex has achieved a status met by no other building in Newfoundland and Labrador. It has been given the environmental certification of LEED Gold. NTV’s Ross Tilley reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.