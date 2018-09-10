Parents of students at Sacred Heart Academy in Marystown are concerned for the safety of their children because of the 1.6-kilometre school bus rule. They staged a protest on Monday. NTV’s Ross Tilley reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.