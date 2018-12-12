A Marystown man who was wanted on a warrant has been arrested in St. John’s.

Anthony Farrell Jr was wanted for a break, enter, and theft that occurred at a business in Burin in late October. Burin RCMP recovered approximately 9 thousand dollars’ worth of stolen property in the incident.

Farrell was apprehended on Monday and was transported to Marystown. There, he appeared in court yesterday morning on charges of break, enter, and theft, possession of property obtained by crime, and mischief – damage to property under $5000.