William Picco, 21, of Marystown has been convicted of impaired driving causing death.

Following a guilty plea, he was sentenced to a jail term of just under two years (729 days) in Grand Bank Provincial Court on Wednesday.

The single-vehicle collision happened July 23, 2021. A 21-year-old passenger died at the scene. Picco, who was driving the vehicle, showed signs of impairment and was transported to the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre for treatment of his injuries. A blood sample was obtained with results that led to the charge of impaired driving causing death.

Picco also received a three-year probation order and a four-year driving prohibition that will take effect upon his release from incarceration.