A 21-year-old man has been charged after a fatal crash last July on the Burin Peninsula.

William Picco of Marystown has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and having open liquor in a vehicle. A 21-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene of the crash in Rushoon. Evidence gathered during the investigation has confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol at the time of the collision.

Picco has been released and will appear in Grand Bank Provincial Court at a later date.