A Marystown man has been charged with impaired driving after fleeing from police on the Burin Peninsula early Tuesday morning.

The RCMP say they attempted to stop a vehicle with a burned out tail light. The vehicle sped away when police activated their siren and emergency lights. The vehicle turned onto a dead-end side road and officers later found it parked in a driveway.

Police say the 32-year-old driver showed signs of drug impairment. The man was arrested and issued a blood demand. A sample was taken at the Burin Peninsula Health Centre. Officers later found cannabis inside the vehicle after obtaining a search warrant.

The man now faces charges of impaired driving, flight from police, and dangerous operation of a vehicle. He also faces charges under the Federal Cannabis Act and the Provincial Highway Traffic Act.

The man had his licence suspended and his vehicle impounded. He will be back in court Jan. 15.