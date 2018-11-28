Burin Peninsula RCMP have arrested a 21-year old Marystown man on a number of charges following multiple investigations this month. The man has been connected with a break and enter with theft from a residence where the homeowners were present. He is also being charged in connection with a second break and enter into a home, theft from a motor vehicle, theft from a business, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime, uttering threats, and six counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

