Mary’s Harbour lit up the night with its 17th annual Children’s Wish Tree for the Children’s Wish Foundation on Dec. 4.

Over the years, Mary’s Harbour RCMP have raised over $16,000, which has been put towards granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.

The Wish Tree is decorated with all red bulbs and for every $10 raised a bulb will turn white.

Robert Holley from Mary’s Harbour was seven-years-old when he had a bone marrow failure. His wish was granted and he received a TV, sound system, play station and a lazy boy chair.

Victoria Tatchell attended the event in memory of her sister, Monica Tatchell, who died at the age of four after being diagnosed with stage four Wilms Tumor. Monica wished for a bedroom set for her and her older sister, but sadly passed away before the wish could be granted.