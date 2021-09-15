Mary’s Harbour RCMP arrested and charged 59-year-old Chesley Piercy on Monday for sexually assaulting a resident at a personal care home in the community where he worked.

Police received a report of an assault shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. Officers learned that during his shift that evening, Piercy allegedly sexually assaulted a resident in the home.

Piercy is charged with one count of sexual assault. He was released from custody with conditions designed to protect the residents of the home and is scheduled to attend court Nov. 30. The RCMP has been advised that Piercy is no longer employed with the home.