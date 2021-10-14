Mile One Centre will be renamed the Mary Brown’s Centre.

The fast food chain announced Thursday it is assuming the naming rights of the downtown St. John’s stadium. The building will be rebranded Nov. 5 with a new 45-foot sign.

Mary Brown’s was founded in St. John’s in 1969 and is now based in Markham, Ont. The company also plans to open an MB Chicken Express inside the arena.

The Mary Brown’s Centre will be the home stadium of the Newfoundland Growlers hockey team and the Newfoundland Rogues basketball team this season.