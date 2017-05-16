Mark Rumboldt will stand trial in Supreme Court for attempted murder and for administering a noxious thing.

Judge Lori Marshall handed down her decision Tuesday morning after just three days of testimony in which 19 witnesses took the stand. Rumboldt wasn’t charged until about a year after the alleged offense.

Police say he twice tried to kill a woman, first at a west end St. John’s house and then again after the two were taken to hospital. The alleged incident is said to have occurred on an evening in late January 2016. Trial dates could be set as early as next month.