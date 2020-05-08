Marine Atlantic is suspending the Argentia ferry service for the 2020 summer tourism season.

The company says demand for leisure and tourism travel to and from the province is not expected to recover in the coming weeks. With travel restrictions in effect throughout Canada, these trends are expected to continue into the summer season.

Customers with cancelled reservations will be provided full refunds. With travel restrictions in place in both Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia, customers are advised to review the latest provincial restrictions and government websites prior to travel.

Moving forward there will continue to be a minimum of two crossings per day on the Port aux Basques–North Sydney route, and no changes to the commercial and passenger rate structure for the remainder of the fiscal year. If traffic demand warrants, the corporation also has the ability to add additional capacity.

Marine Atlantic operates two ferry routes, a daily year-round service between Port aux Basques and North Sydney, and a seasonal service that operates between Argentia and North Sydney from mid-June to mid-September. The Argentia service is primarily for leisure and tourism travel and is a non-constitutional, cost recovery service.