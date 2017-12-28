Marine Atlantic was set to resume ferry service across the Gulf of St. Lawrence Tuesday night after high winds finally died down. NTV’s Jodi Cooke speaks with Darrell Mercer of Marine Atlantic.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.