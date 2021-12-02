Marine Atlantic has resumed full ferry operations to Port aux Basques today. This comes after services were impacted by last weeks unprecedented rain storm.

A spokesperson for Marine Atlantic says they have transported more than 60 commercial trucks from Port aux Basques to North Sydney this morning.

There are three crossings scheduled from North Sydney to Port aux Basques today, as they hope to address some of the backlog of traffic that has been waiting to cross.

Marine Atlantic says the next challenge is another weather system that is expected to move in this weekend, with a potential for more schedule impacts.