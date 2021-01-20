Marine Atlantic says it was notified by Nova Scotia public health officials of a positive COVID-19 case involving a Marine Atlantic crew member recently aboard the MV Blue Puttees.

The Public Health Authority in Nova Scotia is conducting contact tracing. The Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador health authorities say all crew members who were on the vessel and completed their shift as well as all crew members currently on the vessel will be tested.

To facilitate the required testing, the MV Blue Puttees has been removed from service. Crew members will be tested and then isolate on the vessel until results are received. The vessel will also undergo an enhanced cleaning.

As a result of this change, the Wednesday, Jan. 20, 11:45 a.m. North Sydney-Port aux Basques and 11:45 p.m. Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossings have been cancelled. The MV Highlanders will remain in service and the MV Atlantic Vision is currently preparing to enter service should it be required in the days ahead.

The Department of Health and Community Services is also asking passengers who travelled on the MV Blue Puttees to and from North Sydney, Nova Scotia and Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador between Tuesday, December 29 and Saturday, January 16 to arrange COVID-19 testing.