Marine Atlantic will be limiting the number of passengers per crossing to 100 on April 1. In a statement released today, Marine Atlantic said the changes are made on the advice of health professionals as they continue to work to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Marine Atlantic said there will also be increased screening protocols that will stop passengers from boarding if they show signs of COVID-19, and reduced service on board the vessels.

Here are the changes that will be made, effective April 1: