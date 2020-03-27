Marine Atlantic will be limiting the number of passengers per crossing to 100 on April 1. In a statement released today, Marine Atlantic said the changes are made on the advice of health professionals as they continue to work to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Marine Atlantic said there will also be increased screening protocols that will stop passengers from boarding if they show signs of COVID-19, and reduced service on board the vessels.
Here are the changes that will be made, effective April 1:
- A passenger limit of 100 per crossing will be introduced. This new limit will further promote social distancing and isolation activities.
- Enhanced screening measures will be introduced denying passage to anyone exhibiting potential signs of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or sore throat).
- Restaurant service will no longer be offered on the vessels (retail shops, snack bars and bar service have already been closed). A pre-packaged box lunch will be provided to all customers.
