It’s going to cost more to get on and off the island next summer. Marine Atlantic is raising fares by 2.6 per cent.
- Advertisement -
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
clear sky
0.9°C
0.9°
0.9°
95%
10.9kmh
0%
Fri
3°
Sat
1°
Sun
-0°
Mon
-0°
Tue
0°
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.