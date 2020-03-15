Marine Atlantic implements new screening and operational changes to combat COVID-19.

“Marine Atlantic is making changes based upon the advice of health professionals and direction from the Government of Canada.

In addition to our enhanced cleaning measures, new screening initiatives will be implemented. Effective immediately, customers who arrive at our terminals will be asked a series of questions to determine their suitability to travel.

If a passenger has been out of country in the last 14 days or had contact with someone with COVID-19 and they have COVID-19 symptoms they will not be permitted to travel.

If a passenger has been out of country in the last 14 days or had contact with someone with COVID-19 but they are not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, they will be permitted to travel but will be required to be isolated at the terminal and while onboard the ship.

In addition, until further notice, Marine Atlantic will set a passenger limit of 250 customers per crossing. This will allow crew to more effectively establish isolation areas upon the vessel and promote social distancing as recommended by health care professionals.”