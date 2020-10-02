Marble Mountain will reopen in early January, Tourism Minister Bernard Davis announced Friday.

Work is currently underway to get the ski hill ready for the upcoming season, including annual brush cutting and hill maintenance. Further details on the reopening plan, which will include all public health guidelines in relation to COVID-19, will be available in the coming weeks.

“I have no doubt this will come as welcome news to the many residents of the west coast as well as residents throughout the entire province who are avid skiers and for those who enjoy the various outdoor recreation activities offered at the hill,” Davis said in a news release. “The re-opening process is being designed to ensure public safety, so I encourage users to follow all the public health guidelines and restrictions that will be in place. We are also happy to offer early bird pass sales as of Nov. 2. Once the reopening plan is finalized, we will share the details.”