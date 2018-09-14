Take some mud, mix in soap suds, and spread over a five-kilometre obstacle course, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for some messy fun at FoamFest. It’s happening this weekend at Marble Mountain. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.