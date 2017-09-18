In just over a week voters go to the polls to elect their municipal leaders for the next four years. But nearly half of town councils in the province aren’t even holding elections. NTV’s Heather Gillis Reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.