Man with sawed-off shotgun nets two years in federal prison

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to a federal prison term for having a sawed-off shot gun, with the serial number removed.

Early on a morning in July 2014 John Squires was parked across from a community centre when police responded to a call on the street. Squires was ordered from the vehicle and told to get on the ground. At his first trial a judge said police used excessive force, throwing out the evidence and charges. The Crown appealed. The Court of Appeal agreed police did use excessive force, but allowed the gun into evidence. Both the Crown and the Defense were looking for two years. The defense wanted house arrest, the crown jail time. In the end, the judge sided with the Crown and, today, sentenced Squires to two years in a federal prison, followed by three years probation.