Late Wednesday morning, RNC Patrol Services conducted a traffic safety stop in the west end of St. John’s where the driver was found to have a number of violations. The 38-year old male operator of the vehicle was driving without insurance or a valid drivers license. The accused was also charged with 3 Breaches of Court Orders as he was ordered not to drive. In total, he owes over $13,600 in traffic fines. The vehicle was impounded and the accused was held to appear in court.