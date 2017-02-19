Man wanted since 1992 arrested in Corner Brook after two-day heist

Saturday afternoon Corner Brook RNC responded to a theft that had first occurred on Friday at a business on O’Connell Drive. Reports came in that the suspect had returned the following day. As a result of the investigation it was learned that the accused had recently moved back to the province from Ontario. There he was wanted on a 25 year old arrest warrant. The charges from 1992 consist of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property. The 50 year old man has been arrested and held to appear in court at a later date.