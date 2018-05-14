Investigation continues surrounding a child luring incident in Pasadena. On Friday evening, Police received reports that a grey haired male driving a four door pickup approached a 9 year-old girl. The man slowed his vehicle to ask the youth if she wanted to see his dog then offered her a ride. The child ran from the area and found a trusted adult at a nearby playground. The RCMP advise parents to warn of such incidents and educate their children on safe stranger practices. Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to report suspicious activity to Police or Crime Stoppers.

