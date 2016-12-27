Man arrested for threatening woman with shotgun on Christmas Day

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man accued of threatening a woman with a sawed off shotgun.

The incident happened Christmas Day in downtown St. John’s, but wasn’t reported until the following morning. Police obtained an arrest warrant for the man.

Charges include possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, uttering threats to cause death or serious bodily harm, assault and breach of court orders.

The man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. Police say there are no further concerns for public safety.