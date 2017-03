A domestic disturbance last night has resulted in police requesting a warrant for one man’s arrest. Just after 10:30 Friday night, RNC Patrol Services responded to a report of assault in Mount Pearl. After conducting an investigation, police requested a warrant for a 37-year old male on the charges of Theft Under $5000, two charges of Assault, Uttering Threats, and four Breaches of Court Orders. The victims received minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.