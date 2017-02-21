Too much snow? Not for man making art in front yard



Most people in the province have had enough snow for the year, but for a man on Barachois street in St. John’s there can’t be too much snow.

The snow is Len Baker’s sculpting material. It took at least five hours to pull all this snow onto the lawn and another seven hours to carve out an old fashioned truck and car. To colour the sculpture he used food colouring and water paints.

He says he builds at least one every year. Baker says he is looking forward to sculpting another work this weekend as part of a competition taking place in Shea heights.